Browns’ Garrett has suspension appeal set for Wednesday

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.

Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league on Friday for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.

Garrett requested to attend the appeal hearing in New York and plans to be there. His request will be heard by former NFL player James Thrash. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is having his one-game ban heard Monday.

Ogunjobi was suspended for shoving Rudolph to the ground, escalating a wild brawl between the AFC North rivals that began with Garrett ripping off the QB’s helmet, wildly swinging it and connecting with the top of his head. Rudolph was not seriously injured.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will have his appeal hearing Tuesday. He was suspended three games after he came to Rudolph’s defense and punched and kicked Garrett while the defensive end lay under a pile of players in the end zone.

Garrett was suspended Friday – less than 12 hours after his violent actions – for at least the last six regular-season games and the playoffs should Cleveland (4-6) get there. It’s the longest suspension in league history for a single on-field infraction.

The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowler is not permitted to be with the Browns while serving his suspension. As part of his punishment, he’s also required to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.

Garrett doesn’t seem to have a strong case for getting his suspension reduced. The league ruled he used Rudolph’s helmet ”as a weapon” and his alarming conduct in a nationally televised game was universally condemned by fans and former players.

The league is also expected this week to announce fines for players who left the Cleveland and Pittsburgh sidelines during the melee.

The Browns and Steelers play again in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.

