Browns GM hints he’s discussed Trent Williams with Redskins

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns general manager John Dorsey says he’s had ”a few conversations” lately with Redskins GM Bruce Allen and hinted that star tackle Trent Williams has been discussed.

With the trade deadline approaching, Dorsey could be tempted to improve Cleveland’s offensive line and the Redskins are at an impasse with Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t played this season amid a contract holdout.

As he finished his news conference Wednesday, Dorsey was asked if he spoke to Allen about trading ”his left tackle,” meaning Williams.

”It takes two to tango,” Dorsey said as he left the podium.

Allen recently said he has no intention of dealing the disgruntled 31-year-old Williams. That may not stop Dorsey, who heard similar things from the New York Giants about star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before pulling off a blockbuster trade in March.

Dorsey said the Browns’ offensive line needs to be ”more consistent.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

