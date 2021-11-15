Browns’ Hill released from Boston hospital with neck sprain

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill was released from a Boston-area hospital after being treated for a neck sprain suffered in Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

A team spokesman said Hill is traveling back to Cleveland on Monday following the scary moment in the closing minutes of the blowout loss.

Hill was injured while trying to tackle Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke away and scored an 11-yard touchdown with 4:13 left. Hill’s facemask was removed from his helmet, he was immobilized and carried off the field on a backboard before being taken to a hospital.

The Browns said he always had movement in his extremities.

”I don’t know what exactly happened, but any time you get carted off on a stretcher, you just want to keep that guy in your prayers,” said safety John Johnson III, who played with Hill in Los Angeles before signing with Cleveland during the offseason. ”He’s a great player, a great teammate, so I just hope he gets better.”

The 30-year-old Hill, who is from Youngstown, has been one of the few bright spots on Cleveland’s inconsistent defense. He had two sacks in the Browns’ 41-16 win over Cincinnati on Nov. 7.

Hill’s injury was one of several for the Browns. Cornerback A.J. Green and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz both left the game with concussions.

Also, quarterback Baker Mayfield bruised his knee, the latest medical issue to go with a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder and a left foot injury.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter