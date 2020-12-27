https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Browns lose another player vs; Jets, starting LT Wills out

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Already down their four top wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills when they play the New York Jets on Sunday with a possible playoff spot on the line.

Wills was ruled out after the team got to New Jersey. Their trip was delayed Saturday after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and four receivers, including top target Jarvis Landry, were ruled out due to close contact.

Wills, who started the first 14 games, was downgraded to out with an illness. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns (10-4) try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002.

With so many key players missing, the Browns had to call up reserves from their practice squad for the game.

A few hours before kickoff, coach Kevin Stefanski held a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan. The Browns stayed at the same hotel a week ago when they played the New York Giants.

The No. 10 overall pick this year, Wills had been placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday after being in close contact with someone outside the team who had tested positive. Wills was activated on Saturday before becoming ill. It’s not yet known if he has the virus.

The loss of Wills further depletes Cleveland’s offensive line; starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie Nick Harris will start for Teller.

In addition to Landry, the Browns will be missing receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips. They were placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday before the team flew to the New York area.

Lamm has made 26 career starts. He moved up the depth chart after versatile lineman Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against the New York Giants.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter