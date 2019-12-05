Browns’ Mayfield passing in practice, looks good to go

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Mayfield’s bruised throwing hand remains wrapped, but he zipped passes to Cleveland’s running backs and tight ends during the early portion of Thursday’s workout open to reporters.

Mayfield showed both touch and velocity – his last pass was a 30-yard dart – on his throws, erasing any doubt he’ll start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). The second-year QB did not throw any passes on Wednesday but he vowed he would play, saying his mom ”didn’t raise a wuss.”

After practice, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Mayfield ”looked good. Yesterday was just to give a little bit of a break on some of the throws. Baker will be fine.”

Mayfield injured his hand when he banged it on the helmet of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree late in the first half last week. He played the second half while wearing a protective, supportive glove.

Mayfield, who is also dealing with some sore ribs after being roughed up in Pittsburgh, has thrown just two interceptions in his past five games after throwing a league-high 12 in the first seven. He has 15 touchdown passes after breaking the league rookie record with 27 last season.

The Browns (5-7) need to win their final four games and along with some outside help to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

Running back Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL with 1,175 yards rushing, said it would take more than a bruised hand to keep Mayfield out.

”It’s Bake, he’s tough, he’s going to fight,” Chubb said. ”No matter what, he’s going to go out there and lay it on the line every game. That’s one thing that without a doubt no one questions.”

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL