Browns’ Mayfield slowed by hip injury, limited in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is limited in practice after injuring his left hip against Seattle.

Mayfield was hurt on a run in the second quarter. He left the field briefly for treatment and tests but didn’t miss a play in Cleveland’s 32-28 loss Sunday.

The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England on Oct. 27.

Mayfield took part in pre-practice stretching Tuesday but stood to the side holding his helmet while the other quarterbacks did passing drills.

Mayfield has struggled in his second season. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions – the most in six games by a Browns quarterback since 1984.

Not all the interceptions are his fault, but accuracy has been a problem all season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

—

