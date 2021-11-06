Browns place All-Pro tackle Conklin on injured reserve

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a dislocated elbow.

Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.

Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns (4-4), who have had a distracting week with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s impending release, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).

Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games, but it’s possible Conklin could be out longer. Earlier this week, coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Conklin to return at some point this season.

Conklin has had a major role in Cleveland’s success in the run game. He signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract before last season after four years with Tennessee.

The Browns also activated fullback Andy Janovich and guard Nick Harris from injured reserve, giving them needed depth.

Janovich missed three games with a hamstring injury. Harris was sidelined four games with a hamstring injury.

Rookie tight end Miller Forristall and defensive tackle Sheldon Day were elevated from the practice squad. Forristall could see time against the Bengals because third-string tight end Harrison Bryant (thigh) missed practice on Friday and is questionable.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter