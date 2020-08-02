Browns place Landry on injury list, receiver on schedule

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery.

The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.

On Thursday, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was still on track ”based on everything he has done post-surgery.”

The 27-year-old had surgery in February. Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Landry has made at least 81 catches per season and he has twice recorded more than 100.

The Browns also placed receiver J’Mon Moore on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Cleveland’s veterans have been reporting to training camp this week and going through COVID-19 testing and taking physicals.

