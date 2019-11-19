Browns place starting safety Burnett on injured reserve

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Wheeling Nailers picked up their seventh win in eight home games on Tuesday morning, and once again, they did it in dramatic fashion. Blake Siebenaler scored with five seconds remaining, lifting the Nailers to a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of a sellout crowd of 5,042 fans on Education Day. Jan Drozg added two goals and an assist, while Brandon Hawkins netted a goal that will certainly make its way onto the highlight reel.

Both teams tallied during the opening period, with the Cyclones scoring first and Wheeling answering back. Cincinnati's goal came at the 3:17 mark, when Darik Angeli wound through the slot, then lifted in a backhander on the left side. The Nailers got their equalizer on the power play. Renars Krastenbergs whistled a pass through the top of the crease to Jan Drozg, who pounded in a one-timer from the left side.

The second period saw Wheeling strike first with a remarkable goal. Brandon Hawkins got the puck on his stick behind the net, which he lifted up like a lacrosse shot into the top-right corner. The Cyclones came back to knot the score off a rush, as Cody Milan dropped a pass to Tobie Bisson for a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Nailers regained the lead 14 seconds into the third period, when Jan Drozg zipped a shot from the slot into the bottom-right corner of the net. Cincinnati drew even on Cody Milan's neutral ice wrister, which put Wheeling's celebration on hold for a brief moment. With five seconds remaining, the Nailers got their heroics from Blake Siebenaler. Drozg fired a shot wide, but the rebound made its way to Hawkins. He proceeded to drop a pass to Siebenaler, who buried his shot from the right side, giving Wheeling the 4-3 win.

Alex D'Orio got the victory between the pipes for Wheeling, turning away 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves on 23 shots in the loss for the Cyclones.

The Nailers will play a couple of road games this weekend, as they will visit the Indy Fuel on Friday, followed by the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday.