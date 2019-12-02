Browns QB Mayfield OK after hurting hand in loss to Steelers

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that he was prepared to play backup Garrett Gilbert in the second half, but X-rays taken on Mayfield at halftime were negative.

Kitchens said Mayfield “should be fine” and able to start this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The second-year QB completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Steelers. He went 8 of 15 for 98 yards in the second half. Mayfield’s final pass was picked off by former Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter