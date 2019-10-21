Browns RB Hunt cleared to practice during NFL suspension

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Browns came back from their bye week with Kareem Hunt.

The suspended running back is practicing with teammates for the first time since August after being cleared to return by the NFL while serving the final two games of his eight-game ban for two violent off-field altercations.

Hunt previously was prohibited from being at the team’s facility, but the league has allowed him to return.

”We have been monitoring his progress during the suspension,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. ”He is permitted to return to team activities, including practice. He is not permitted to play in or attend games until after the team’s eighth game. The time with the team enables him to reacclimate himself and engage in conditioning work and practices.”

The 24-year-old Hunt is not eligible to play until Nov. 10, when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills.

Hunt looked agile during drills in the portion of the workout open to media. He underwent surgery on a sports hernia on Aug. 29.

While he was with Kansas City, Hunt was caught on video pushing and kicking a woman during an argument in a Cleveland hotel. The Chiefs released the 2017 league rushing champion following the incident and the Browns signed him in February.

The league suspended him for violating its personal-conduct policy.

Hunt has been receiving counseling since joining the Browns, who were hoping his relationship with general manager John Dorsey would keep him out of further trouble. Dorsey drafted Hunt when he was the Chiefs’ GM.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice after resting a bruised left hip last week. Mayfield got hurt when he got hit while scrambling in a loss to Seattle.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter