Browns re-signing K Cody Parkey after solid 2020 season

CLEVELAND (AP)Cody Parkey was steady and mostly straight kicking for the Browns last season. They’re going to see if he can do it again.

Parkey agreed to re-sign for 2021 with Cleveland on Friday, returning to the team after beginning last season on the practice squad. The 29-year-old took over after the Browns released Austin Siebert following a missed field goal and extra point in the opener at Baltimore.

The 29-year-old Parkey is perhaps best known for missing a field-goal attempt for Chicago in an NFC wild-card game after the 2018 season that was partially blocked before it hit one upright and the crossbar in the final seconds.

Parkey didn’t have any major issues for the Browns in 2020, making 19 of 22 attempts and going 3 of 3 and making all eight extra points in playoff games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Parkey was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season for Philadelphia and spent two seasons with the Eagles. He’s also been with Miami, Chicago and Tennessee. He kicked for Cleveland in 2016, making 20 of 25 field goals in 14 games.

