Browns relieved Garrett incident with punching fan not worse

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns coach Freddie Kitchens believes the fan who punched Myles Garrett was lucky.

”I was glad the guy ran,” Kitchens cracked Monday as Cleveland returned from its bye weekend.

As the Browns began their break last week, Garrett was driving in downtown Cleveland when a fan pulled alongside him and asked for a photograph. Garrett told police he asked the man to wait while he was on the phone but then got punched.

Richard Perez of Strongsville, Ohio, fled the scene in his car but another witness got his license plate and provided it to authorities.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Garrett was not injured and even joked on Twitter that the man needed to ”put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

Kitchens, though, wasn’t kidding when he said Garrett deserved better and that he showed uncommon restraint in not pursuing the attacker.

”It says something about his character, of course,” Kitchens said. ”Myles has tremendous character.”

Kitchens added that the incident was a good reminder to players to be careful in public.

”It is sad that we have to talk about things like that, but we always stress for our guys to be careful. But who could ever see something like that coming?” he said. ”You see guys all the time and you see people all the time that are wanting to take pictures or get autographs and things like that. Usually, the other part of it gets reported, right? The guy that won’t spend time taking a picture or it is rowdy signing autographs. And then that guy becomes what? He is not really `fan friendly.’

”You hardly ever see the other side of this, which is just sad that somebody would take advantage of it like that, especially with a guy like Myles.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter