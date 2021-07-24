Vet Voices

Browns rookie CB Newsome, WR Schwartz sign deals before camp

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, a first-round pick who could start this season, signed his contract Saturday.

Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz also signed. The third-round pick from Auburn has Olympic-level sprinter speed and could get a chance to return kickoffs.

Newsome and Schwartz had been the only unsigned members of Cleveland’s eight-player 2021 draft class.

Newsome’s deal is worth $12.7 million and includes a $6.6 million signing bonus. The Northwestern star signed as the team’s first-year players and quarterbacks reported to training camp in Berea.

The Browns zeroed in on Newsome as the cornerback they wanted from a strong group of prospects and selected him 26th overall. Newsome was one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the Big Ten, leading the conference in passes defensed.

He’ll compete this summer with Greedy Williams for a starting job opposite Denzel Ward, a former first-round pick who has become one of the top defensive backs in the AFC.

Williams, drafted in the second round in 2019, missed all of last season with a shoulder nerve injury that will be tested by contact in camp.

Schwartz will give the Browns depth at wide receiver and his blazing speed could help him get on the field in his first season. He had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in 36 games for Auburn.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter