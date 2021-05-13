Browns sign 3 draft picks on eve of rookie minicamp

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns signed three of their eight 2021 draft picks a day before the team was to open rookie minicamp.

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and UCLA running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton signed their deals on Thursday.

They were the last picks by Cleveland, which used five of its selections in the draft to help rebuild a defense that was overhauled this offseason.

The Browns selected Fields, who led the Big 12 in tackles per game last season after transferring from Arizona to West Virginia, in the fifth round.

LeCounte was also taken in the fifth round, and Felton was Cleveland’s final pick, in the sixth round.

The players are expected to be on the field Friday in Berea, Ohio.

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, the team’s first round pick, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, Cincinnati offensive tackle James Hudson III and Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai have not yet signed.

