Browns sign restricted free agent Hodge, special teams star

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns signed restricted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, one of their top special teams players.

The team had placed a tender worth $2.33 million on Hodge, who won the No. 3 receiving job in training camp last summer.

The Browns value his blocking ability and versatility, but he’ll have to fight for playing time this season as the team has plenty of depth at the position in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cleveland also drafted speedy rookie Anthony Schwartz in the third round this year.

The 26-year-old Hodge appeared in nine games last season, making 11 catches for 180 yards. He missed the Week 4 game against Dallas after injuring a hamstring during warmups.

Hodge sat out two other games when the hamstring flared up, and he was one of several Browns wide receivers who had to sit out a game against the Jets and wild-card playoff matchup with Pittsburgh after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Browns from the Rams two years ago. He played in all 16 games in 2019, when he caught just four passes but was a major contributor on special teams.

Hodge played in 14 games for Los Angeles in 2018.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter