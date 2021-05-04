Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square, formerly with Chargers

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)The Browns bulked up their defensive line Tuesday, signing veteran tackle Damion Square.

Square spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 32-year-old hasn’t missed a game the past four years.

Cleveland’s interior was getting thin following the departure of Larry Ogunjobi as a free agent and Sheldon Richardson’s release in a salary-cap move.

But general manager Andrew Berry addressed the inside depth by signing free agent Malik Jackson, drafting Ohio State’s Tommy Togiai in the fourth round and now signing Square.

On Monday, the team signed former Florida State standout Marvin Wilson as well as Malik McDowell, the No. 35 overall selection in 2017 by Seattle whose career has been sidetracked by serious legal trouble that included serving jail time.

After going undrafted out of Alabama, Square began his NFL career in 2013 with Philadelphia. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie and bounced between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs for the first half of 2014 before joining the Chargers.

In 2018, Square had three sacks and started a career-high 11 games.

Square’s signing brings the Browns roster to 90 players.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter