Browns sign veteran P Colquitt with Gillan on COVID-19 list

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

CLEVELAND (AP)The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday to fill in this week against Baltimore after placing regular Jamie Gillan on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, was released by Atlanta earlier this week. He averaged a career-best 47.7 yards per punt in six games.

Colquitt was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs. His younger brother, Britton, punted for the Browns from 2016-18.

The 39-year-old Colquitt will handle punting and holding duties against the AFC North-leading Ravens. The Browns placed Gillan and Anthony Walker Jr. on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

They can only be eligible to play if they’re asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period. Teams must activate players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

A third-round pick in 2005 by the Chiefs, Colquitt was with the team until 2019 and won a Super Bowl. He also punted for Pittsburgh and Jacksonville before his short stint with the Falcons.

The Browns (6-6) also could be without tight end David Njoku on Sunday against the Ravens (8-4). The team’s leader in yards receiving was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter