Vet Voices

Browns staffer Brownson charged with drunken driving

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson could face discipline from the team and the NFL for drunken driving charges.

One of just a handful of female coaches in the league, Brownson was arrested last month with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal threshold for driving in Ohio. She’s starting her second season with the Browns.

The team released a statement on Tuesday night.

”We are aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation,” the statement said. ”We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

According to court documents, Brownson was charged with drunken driving on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio. She was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone when she was stopped at 12:27 a.m. Police said her blood-alcohol content was .215. The state’s legal limit is .08.

Coach Kevin Stefanski lauded the 31-year-old Brownson for her work and versatility last season, calling her ”a star.”

She became the first woman to be a position coach on the sideline during an NFL game when she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing, who was absent for the birth of his first child when the Browns played at Jacksonville.

Brownson is assisting running backs coach Stump Mitchell this season.

The Browns are holding organized team activities this week and will have a mandatory minicamp next week.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter