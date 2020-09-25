https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Browns starting CB Ward questionable for Washington game

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns could be without both of their projected starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a groin injury and Greedy Williams will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp.

Rookie coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward, who is Cleveland’s best cover defender, is ”truly questionable” with his injury and it likely will be a game-time decision on whether he plays. Stefanski did not disclose when or how Ward got hurt.

The former first-round pick from Ohio State played well in last week’s win over Cincinnati.

Williams returned to practice this week but isn’t ready to play in games.

The Browns did get back three expected defensive starters this week from injuries, and it appears linebacker Mack Wilson and defensive back Kevin Johnson could see action.

Wilson returned from a hyperextended right knee more quickly than expected while Johnson’s comeback has been equally impressive; he was hospitalized after his liver was lacerated during a practice in August. Wilson is listed as questionable.

It’s possible Johnson, a former first-round pick who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, could start if Ward doesn’t play. Terrance Mitchell has started Cleveland’s first two games while Williams has been out.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon will miss his second straight game with an abdomen injury, and rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips is still out with a knee injury.

Cleveland’s defensive line depth could be tested if Adrian Clayborn can’t go. He’s also questionable with a hip issue that flared up against the Bengals.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter