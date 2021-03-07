https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Browns’ Switzer said 9-month-old son stable after surgery

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding.

Switzer chronicled son Christian’s medical situation over the weekend on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of public support.

Switzer’s most recent post Sunday came after the operation was completed and he said his son is ”resting.”

On Saturday, Switzer said his son had ”woke up in his blood” and had tested positive for COVID-19. He said doctors were trying to determine the cause of the bleeding.

In his latest update, Switzer said a gastrointestinal specialist ”found several sites of bleeding” and samples were sent for a biopsy.

The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He was drafted by Dallas in 2017 and spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Switzer initially reached out to his Twitter followers asking for prayers for his son, who he said needed three blood transfusions on Saturday due to low hemoglobin levels.

Switzer said he and his wife, Gabie, were ”overwhelmed by the amount of people who have reached out in support of Christian.”

