Browns tackle Robinson returns from concussion protocol

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still dealing with an injury to his right throwing hand.

Mayfield, who hurt his hand in the first half of Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, didn’t throw a pass during the 20 minutes of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters. Mayfield’s hand and thumb were heavily wrapped as he watched backup Garrett Gilbert and practice squad QB Eric Dungey toss passes.

Before practice, coach Freddie Kitchens twice said Mayfield wouldn’t be limited.

Mayfield bruised his hand when he struck it on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree’s facemask while attempting a long pass just before halftime. X-rays were negative and Mayfield played the second half while wearing a glove.

Mayfield was unable to rally the Browns (5-7), whose playoff hopes took a big hit with the loss to their AFC North rivals. Mayfield threw an interception on his final attempt as the Browns had their three-game winning streak halted.

While Mayfield’s status for this week’s game against Cincinnati remains suspect, the Browns got back starting left tackle Greg Robinson, who cleared concussion protocol and practiced.

Robinson sat out against the Steelers and the Browns’ offensive line struggled to protect Mayfield, who was sacked five times and under constant pressure. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014, Robinson has started 10 of Cleveland’s 12 games.

Also, Browns safety Eric Murray is back practicing after missing five games following knee surgery on Nov. 1.

Free safety Damarious Randall, who didn’t travel to the Steelers game for disciplinary reasons, practiced and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter