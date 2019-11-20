Browns TE Njoku back from broken wrist, practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to practice after missing eight games with a broken right wrist.

Njoku was injured in Cleveland’s victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16, when he landed awkwardly after getting his legs taken out while trying to make a leaping catch. The Browns designated Njoku for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He’s eligible to play this Sunday against Miami, but coach Freddie Kitchens wants to assess Njoku on the practice field first.

In his third season out of Miami, Njoku has 92 career catches for 1,062 yards and nine touchdowns. Before he got hurt, Njoku had four catches for 37 yards and a TD this season.

Njoku had 56 catches for 639 yards and four TDs in 2018.

His return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon as the Browns (4-6) try to stay in the playoff hunt.

