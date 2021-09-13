Browns’ Tretter calls for discipline against KC assistant

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday.

Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tretter, the NFL players’ union president, didn’t condone Harrison’s behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions.

”I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard – if not a higher standard – than Ronnie,” Tretter said on a Zoom call. ”Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player.

”I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league.”

An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended.

It’s likely he’ll be fined.

After an 11-yard gain, Edwards-Helaire was tackled on Kansas City’s sideline by Harrison and linebacker Mack Wilson. With Edwards-Helaire on the ground, Harrison was standing over him and appeared to step on the running back when Lewis, the team’s running backs coach, came over and shoved Harrison.

Cleveland’s s afety fired back with a high shove t o Lewis’ neck area that knocked his headset askew.

Kansas City’s bench was initially called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Following a review, the officials tossed Harrison, the dismissal costing the Browns one of their best defensive players.

Lewis was allowed to stay on the sideline, which didn’t sit well with the Browns.

”He should get the same treatment that our players get,” said All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. ”He should be tossed out of the game just like Ronnie.”

Whatever transpired, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Harrison needed to show better judgment.

”It’s the oldest thing in football: The game officials always see the second guy,” Stefanski said. ”And Ronnie has to show some poise there and not retaliate.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was not asked about possible discipline for Lewis on Monday. Following the game, he defended his assistant.

”You don’t do that on our sideline, you don’t do that to our guys, bottom line,” he said.

Tretter saw it differently, with both Harrison and Lewis being wrong.

”Obviously, Ronnie can’t retaliate,” he said. ”But we can’t have opposing coaches putting their hands on opposing players. We can’t have that.”

Tretter pointed out that coaches are no longer allowed to go on the field for injuries because of an incident between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals a few years back. He added the league’s emphasis on the taunting rule this season is designed to minimize the chance for retaliation.

Stefanski wasn’t pointing fingers, but he doesn’t think Harrison intended to step on Edwards-Helaire.

”I do think that any contact that came from Ronnie was incidental,” Stefanski said. ”If you watch the tape, it’s pretty obvious that he’s getting collisioned as he’s trying to get off of their boundary

”But that doesn’t excuse him from retaliating. You can’t do that. That’s something we all know, that the game officials will see the second guy not the first guy.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter