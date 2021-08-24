https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Browns WR Davis suspended 2 games by NFL

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will have to miss Cleveland’s first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against Atlanta.

Davis will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, a day after the Browns host Houston in their home opener.

The league suspension stems from a driving under the influence charge Davis got while he was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The Browns signed Davis in July.

The 5-foot-11 Davis leads Cleveland’s receivers with 101 yards through two games. He made a leaping touchdown catch in the exhibition opener at Jacksonville and has continued to shine during practices.

Davis was arrested in Minnesota on Oct. 26, 2019, two days after his NFL debut for the Vikings. He was initially stopped for speeding when a state trooper saw signs of alcohol impairment and arrested Davis on suspicion of driving while impaired.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter