Cardinals look to take series vs. Pirates

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The St. Louis Cardinals will aim to clinch a four-game series against the Pirates on Sunday in Pittsburgh — something that seemed iffy a few days ago.

The Cardinals, trying to move into a wild card spot, opened a critical 10-game, 11-day road trip against National League Central opponents with a tough 11-7 loss Thursday against the Pirates, during which they blew a six-run lead.

But they followed that with 4-3 and 13-0 wins, which seems more befitting against the last-place team in the NL Central. St. Louis is 12-6 against Pittsburgh going into the teams’ final meeting of 2021.

The Cardinals are leaning on various players. Saturday, it was starter Adam Wainwright, who has dominated the Pirates, but it also was shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who had four hits, including triples to right-center and left-center, and five RBIs.

“(He’s) using both gaps, doing everything we’ve asked him to do,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said.

Sosa’s hits were among the 18 the Cardinals pounded out Saturday, and that can be a source of confidence as the wild-card chase moves forward.

“Definitely,” said Dylan Carlson, who homered in the game. “Everybody’s swinging the bat well.”

As St. Louis did following Thursday’s debacle, Pittsburgh hopes to rebound from the blowout loss Saturday.

“We have to flush it because we’ve played really good baseball (lately),” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It was the first game in a while we have not played a good game through and through, so we’ve just got to flush it and come back out (Sunday) and just move on from it.”

The Pirates were stinging a little after popular teammate but struggling right fielder Gregory Polanco was released Saturday. He was the club’s longest tenured player, arriving in 2016.

Michael Chavis made his first start in right Saturday but left in the fifth because of right elbow discomfort, apparently from an earlier diving attempt at a catch. However, the Pirates have other outfield options.

In the series finale and the final game of the year between the clubs, St. Louis left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh right-hander Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.46 ERA).

After coming off the Injured List last week (elbow inflammation), Kim was assigned to the bullpen. He pitched in relief Tuesday, 2 2/3 hitless innings against Detroit.

The next day, however, Jack Flaherty went on the 10-day IL, and Kim was tagged to return to the rotation.

He will be looking to get back on track as a starter. On July 28, he gave up a career-high four homers, five runs total, in 2 2/3 innings in a loss at Cleveland.

Against Pittsburgh, Kim has no decisions and a 4.86 ERA in four career games, three of them starts. One of those starts was June 25, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Crowe has lost his past two decisions after winning two in a row. His last time out, Monday against Arizona, he did not get a decision after giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

All three of Crowe’s career starts against the Cardinals have come his season, going 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. The win, June 25 at Busch Stadium, was his first in the major leagues.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter