Change of plea hearing for suspect accused of game threat

Local Sports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)A man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team is now scheduled for a change of plea hearing, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Such changes of plea hearings are typically held when a defendant switches a plea from not guilty to guilty.

An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accuses Daniel Rippy of making the ”electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.

Rippy threatened a shooting at the school and said: ”I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to the Sept. 26 indictment.

Rippy previously entered a not guilty plea before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention. The change of plea hearing was set for June 18. Rippy’s federal public defender declined comment Wednesday.

Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, released on bond, but then failed to report to the court’s Pretrial Services division as required, records show. He was later re-arrested in California, and a magistrate judge ordered him handed over to U.S. marshals and sent to Ohio.

WOOD-TV reported in January that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook message exchange with the station.

