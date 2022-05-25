BEREA, Ohio (AP)Jadeveon Clowney didn’t even want to visit the Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won’t leave them.

Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed Wednesday with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He’s now officially back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program.

Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland. After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, recorded nine sacks and played in 14 games – his most since 2018. He finished with a flurry, getting 5.5 sacks in his final three games.

With Clowney on the opposite side of the line tying up blockers, Garrett thrived as well and finished with a team single-season record 16 sacks.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney was hesitant to come to Cleveland a few years ago when he was on the free-agent market. He didn’t know much about the city or the Browns, but has found something of a second home.

Clowney has recorded 41 career sacks in 97 games with Houston, Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland.

