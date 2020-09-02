https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Cubs’ revamped batting order takes aim at Pirates again

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Chicago Cubs seem to have found a new look at the top of the lineup that they might stick with in their road game Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates and beyond.

Third baseman Kris Bryant, in his first game off the injured list Tuesday in the series opener, slid to second in the lineup for the first time this season rather than his customary leadoff spot. That No. 1 slot has been claimed, at least for now, by outfielder Ian Happ.

Happ hit his fourth homer in three games and drove in the deciding run with a base hit in the 11th inning Tuesday as Chicago topped Pittsburgh 8-7. Bryant went 2-for-6 and scored a run.

“We’ll ride that for a little bit,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

In addition, shortstop Javy Baez batted cleanup for the first time and went 1-for-6 with an RBI double while scoring two runs.

The Pirates opened a nine-game homestand Tuesday. Beginning with that game, they are scheduled to play 18 of their final 28 games at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh seemed to have found a keeper, too. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, a 2015 first-round draft pick and touted prospect brought up after the team made no moves at Monday’s trade deadline, started, hit an RBI double, a game-tying home run and scored the tying run in the 10th inning of his major league debut.

And Hayes’ calling card is his defense.

“I thought he was really good. Did a lot of good things,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said of Hayes. “He’s going to be a hell of a good player.”

The homer is what stuck with Hayes.

“Since Day 1, since I signed, I dreamed of hitting a home run (at PNC Park),” the 23-year-old said, adding that his double, which was his first career hit, helped take the edge off any nerves.

“Leading up to the game I had definitely had some nerves running, some anxiousness. But it’s the same game.”

The double came against Cubs star left-hander Jon Lester.

It seems likely Hayes has earned more starts.

In the middle game of the series Wednesday, Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh right-hander Joe Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA).

Originally, left-hander Derek Holland was set to start for Pittsburgh, but Shelton announced after Tuesday’s game that it would be Musgrove, who will need to be activated from the IL. Musgrove has been out since early August because of right triceps inflammation and right ankle discomfort.

Musgrove has 17 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings, but control has been an issue, as he has 11 walks.

Shelton said he and the Pirates are mulling whether Holland would move to the bullpen or have his start pushed back.

Musgrove is 3-2 with a 1.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks is coming off a subpar outing. He gave up five runs on 10 hits in six innings Friday in a 6-5 loss at Cincinnati.

Hendricks is 5-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 17 career starts against Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter