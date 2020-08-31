Ohio State player out of hospital after weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the face over the weekend, a spokesman for the football program said.

Garrett told police he was shot when he intervened in a dispute between a male and a female who were ”arguing and being aggressive,” according to a Columbus police report. Garrett said the male then pulled out a gun and fired a shot that police said passed through both of Garrett’s cheeks.

”On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home (Monday),” coach Ryan Day said in a statement. ”We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.”

Day didn’t address Garrett’s future with the program or say whether he would be able to play if the Big Ten Conference decides to start a season later in the fall or winter.

Police said the shooting is still being investigated.

Columbus officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood.

Haskell told officers that he ran to a friend’s apartment after being shot. Police followed a trail of blood to the apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a ”through-and-through” gunshot wound to his cheeks. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Garrett is a senior who has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes. He played in 11 games last season for the Big Ten champions, recording 10 tackles, and was expected to play a major role before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally from Vermont, he played high school football in Las Vegas.

