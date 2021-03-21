https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer back in hospital

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.

Switzer posted the latest Twitter update about Christian on Sunday, saying he’s having another transfusion after his hemoglobin dropped overnight. Switzer said doctors need to get the boy’s blood count up so he’s stable enough to undergo further testing.

Switzer asked his followers for prayers.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old father posted a video thanking the public for its overwhelming outpouring of support for Christian, who underwent surgery last week after being hospitalized for bleeding. Switzer had said doctors still weren’t sure what was causing the bleeding.

Switzer wrote Saturday night that Christian had more ”significant bleeding” and was back in the hospital.

”We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer,” Switzer wrote. ”We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles.”

Switzer spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons after being drafted by Dallas in the 2017 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter