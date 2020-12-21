https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Jones inactive, McCoy to start at QB for Giants vs. Browns

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially inactive and Colt McCoy will start in his place for New York on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones is dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, and was listed as questionable for the game.

McCoy, who started 21 games for the Browns from 2010-13, will start against his former team.

Rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes, New York’s nickelback, is out for the second straight game.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, guard Kyle Murphy, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end R.J. McIntosh and linebacker T.J. Brunson are also out for the Giants.

The Giants also go into the game without James Bradberry, their best cornerback. He had a close contact with an individual who tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday and is sidelined. Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, fired as the Browns’ head coach after last season, will call the plays for New York’s offense.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was questionable with a groin injury, but will play.

Starting right guard Wyatt Teller is out with an ankle injury suffered Monday night against Baltimore. Also inactive are: wide receiver Marvin Hall, safety Andre Sendejo, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Mack Wilson and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Wilson appears to be a healthy scratch after not appearing on the injury report. Rookie Jacob Phillips takes his spot at weakside linebacker, while Sheldrick Redwine will start for Sendejo.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter