Manager Clint Hurdle hopes to return to Pirates in 2020

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager in 2020.

Hurdle has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh began Thursday 67-91, its most losses since 2010. The second half of the season included several clubhouse incidents, including a fight between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.

General manager Neal Huntington says he is not discussing personnel decisions until after the season.

”The conversations between Neal and I have all been about next year,” Hurdle said before the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs. ”I don’t have anything more to say other than I plan on coming back and I want to come back.”

Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight appearances in the NL wild card game from 2013-15, which followed 20 consecutive losing seasons.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter