Manager Clint Hurdle hopes to return to Pirates in 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP)Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager in 2020.

Hurdle has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh began Thursday 67-91, its most losses since 2010. The second half of the season included several clubhouse incidents, including a fight between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.

General manager Neal Huntington says he is not discussing personnel decisions until after the season.

”The conversations between Neal and I have all been about next year,” Hurdle said before the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs. ”I don’t have anything more to say other than I plan on coming back and I want to come back.”

Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight appearances in the NL wild card game from 2013-15, which followed 20 consecutive losing seasons.

