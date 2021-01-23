https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

McBride, Bridges help No. 14 West Virginia beat K-State

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols..

Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12).

”I thought we were a bit rusty offensively, but defensively we stepped up and played one of our best games of the year,” McBride said. ”We’ve been watching a lot of film and getting mental reps. Guys that could get on the floor did and we worked a lot on defense.”

Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10. The Wildcats had 28 turnovers, the most by a Big 12 team this season and the most in a game under coach Bruce Weber. West Virginia scored 26 points off those mistakes.

”That’s the difference in the game,” Weber said. ”We have to play stronger, but we got our butts kicked.”

The Wildcats got within eight points in the second half, but Sherman hit a two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for West Virginia.

”The guys that had been working out looked good, but the other guys struggled,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. ”We’ve got to get those guys back in playing shape which is hard with our schedule.”

Huggins said this was a good because the team hasn’t been all together in 14 days.

”It was big since we came off a loss two weeks ago and then got hit with COVID,” he said. ”We really hadn’t had a time where we had more than four guys recently. Had to get anything done with that.”

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Played well in its first game back in 14 days, but it helped to play one of the worst teams in the conference.

Kansas State: Had way too many turnovers to stand a chance. The Wildcats have lost five straight games by double digits.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Texas Tech on Monday night.

Kansas State: At Baylor on Wednesday night.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter