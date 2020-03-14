Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

NAL delays Roughriders 2020 season-opener

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With recent developments resulting from the COVID-19 virus, the National Arena League has opted to delay the start of the 2020 season.

The National Arena League has announced that the 2020 season will take place. On a conference call earlier today, the Board of Directors discussed making adjustments to the 2020 NAL schedule in response to the news surrounding COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

In recent days, some NAL arenas have made announcements that affect some currently scheduled games. The league is working through multiple scenarios which could include a short delay to the start of our 2020 season. The Board of Directors will monitor the information provided to us and adapt accordingly. Since the games have not yet started, it allows the League an opportunity to make any necessary changes.

We want to reassure our fans, players, sponsors and staff members that once this passes, the 2020 NAL season will be played.

Statement – National Arena League

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter