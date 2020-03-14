NAL delays Roughriders 2020 season-opener

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With recent developments resulting from the COVID-19 virus, the National Arena League has opted to delay the start of the 2020 season.

The National Arena League has announced that the 2020 season will take place. On a conference call earlier today, the Board of Directors discussed making adjustments to the 2020 NAL schedule in response to the news surrounding COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

In recent days, some NAL arenas have made announcements that affect some currently scheduled games. The league is working through multiple scenarios which could include a short delay to the start of our 2020 season. The Board of Directors will monitor the information provided to us and adapt accordingly. Since the games have not yet started, it allows the League an opportunity to make any necessary changes.

We want to reassure our fans, players, sponsors and staff members that once this passes, the 2020 NAL season will be played.

Statement – National Arena League