https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

No. 4 Ohio State, Michigan State hope to play

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State is well into preparation against an opponent that might not be able to play Saturday when the Spartans are scheduled to host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State (4-0 Big Ten and overall)canceled its game at Illinois last Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak of unknown extent among the players, coaches and support staff, including head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State needs to play Saturday and Dec. 12 at home againstMichigan to meet the minimum six games to be eligible for the conference title game after the Buckeyes’ game Nov. 14 at Maryland was canceled because of numerous positive tests for coronavirus in the Terrapins’ program.

“What I can say is that we are focused on preparing for Ohio State, because that’s what we can control,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “And we don’t have any information that would tell us not to do that. So that’s where my focus is, and that’s where our focus has got to stay.”

Ohio State announced that organized team activities resumed Tuesday afternoon “in preparation for its game Saturday.”

However, the results of daily COVID testing will determine whether the Buckeyes will play Saturday or pause again.

Day said at a press conference last weekend that if the team gets one full practice it should be ready.

“I think you could get it done by practicing Thursday, making sure you have a good hard practice Thursday, and then a walk-through on Friday and play on Saturday,” Day said. “But we’ll just have to take it day by day and see how it goes.”

There has been no further media availability for Day or the team since Saturday.

Day is in quarantining and will not coach Saturday. Associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will be the interim head coach in his absence, but Tucker doesn’t see the Buckeyes at a disadvantage.

“They’ve got a good staff over there, a great staff, and they’ve got great players,” he said. “So, I would imagine that they’re going to be probably a better version of what we’ve seen on film.”

Michigan State (2-3, 2-3) also had its Nov. 21 game vs. Maryland canceled for the same reason. The Spartans returned last Saturday to upset unbeaten Northwestern 29-20 and hope to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Buckeyes.

The Spartans’ anemic run game, which gained 60 or fewer yards in each of their losses, had 195 yards on 47 carries (4.1 average) vs. the Wildcats. Connor Heyward led with 96 yards on 24 attempts. He is the brother of former Ohio State and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward.

Assuming he is not among those testing positive, Ohio State’s Justin Fields will look to rebound after throwing his first three interceptions of the season against Indiana on Nov. 21.

He’ll need to be aware of Shakur Brown, who had two interceptions against Northwestern to give him five for the season.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter