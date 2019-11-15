No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”

Cleveland, OH (WTRF)- According to TMZ The Cleveland Police Dept. is NOT investigating Myles Garrett for assault stemming from the helmet attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

Cleveland PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told TMZ ” “The person who was hit would have to file a report. There is no criminal complaint filed.”

According to ESPN Rudolph’s agent said no legal options have been ruled out.

The incident went down in the final seconds of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland — when Garrett and Rudolph tussled after a play … followed by Garrett ripping off Mason’s helmet at swinging it at his head.

After the game Garrett spoke about the incident — “What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said … “It’s out of character.”

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” he added … “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

Rudolph also commented … saying, “I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league.”

“I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”