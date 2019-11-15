No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland, OH (WTRF)- According to TMZ The Cleveland Police Dept. is NOT investigating Myles Garrett for assault stemming from the helmet attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

Cleveland PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told TMZ ” “The person who was hit would have to file a report. There is no criminal complaint filed.”

According to ESPN Rudolph’s agent said no legal options have been ruled out.

The incident went down in the final seconds of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland — when Garrett and Rudolph tussled after a play … followed by Garrett ripping off Mason’s helmet at swinging it at his head.

After the game Garrett spoke about the incident — “What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said … “It’s out of character.”

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” he added … “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

Rudolph also commented … saying, “I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league.”

“I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter