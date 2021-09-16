Oh, snap: Browns punter Gillan ‘devastated’ by fumble in KC

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns punter Jamie Gillan spent the summer catching footballs fired at him from a machine during practice. He snagged thousands.

Last Sunday, he couldn’t handle one that counted.

Gillan failed to catch a snap in the fourth quarter of the opener at Kansas City, and then made matters worse when he tried to run for a first down and was tackled, sending the Browns to a 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was at a loss to explain what happened.

”He just dropped it,” Priefer said Thursday.

Gillan’s gaffe – one of three crucial mistakes by Cleveland in the second half – gave the Chiefs possession at the 15-yard line and they quickly scored a touchdown to expand their lead with 7:04 remaining.

The Browns never recovered.

Gillan, nicknamed ”The Scottish Hammer” because of the way he can punish a football with his left foot, hasn’t spoken to reporters since his fateful flub. Priefer said the 24-year-old, who is in his third season with Cleveland, was distraught following the game.

”Devastated,” Priefer said. ”We all were. We all were for him and for our football team.”

It may not have helped Gillan that the Browns offense had played so well that he wasn’t attempting his first punt of the season until the fourth quarter. With the Chiefs rallying, Arrowhead Stadium was quaking with noise.

However, Priefer offered no excuses and said Gillan isn’t running from accountability.

”We talked about it a little bit on the airplane and he had really no excuse, no excuse why he dropped it,” Priefer said as the Browns prepared for this week’s home opener against the Houston Texans. ”He’s not an excuse-maker, he’s a standup guy and he knows he’s got to perform at a high level and keep being a weapon for our football team, and it starts this Sunday.”

Even after Gillan scooped up his fumble, Priefer said he still had time to punt it. Gillan, though, tucked it under his arm the way he used to while playing rugby and took off running to his right before being brought down.

That was his second error.

”If anything, go left,” Priefer said. ”We work on similar things, like if the ball goes over his head, he circles back this way so he can scoop it up and then punt with his left foot. We talk about different situations – bad snaps or dropped snaps.”

The Browns may discuss those things, but they don’t work on them.

”I don’t like to practice failure,” Priefer said. ”I’m being serious, like a fire call on a field goal. We muff a field goal snap, we talk about it, we might walk through it, but we never want to actually practice that exact situation because to me if you’re practicing a dropped snap, you’re practicing failure.

”Do we talk about those things? Of course, and we cover the different situations.”

Despite Gillan’s costly play, Priefer hasn’t lost any confidence in him.

”Not at all,” he said. ”He’s got great hands. He’s a great athlete. He wasn’t a holder until he got here and he became a really good holder. I can’t explain why he dropped it.”

NOTES: Starting RT Jack Conklin (knee) was back at practice after missing Wednesday. However, starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) remains sidelined along with his backup, Chris Hubbard (triceps). If they can’t play, rookie James Hudson III will make his first NFL start. … C JC Tretter (knee) was also held out but probably more as a precaution. … LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) was limited. … S John Johnson III struggled with dehydration against the Chiefs and had a curious theory why. ”Honestly, I think it is like the socks that we have to wear,” he said. ”The NFL mandates you have to have your legs covered up, and I think that kind of plays a part in it. I do not know. I might be wrong.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter