Ohio St hires defensive coordinator Knowles from Oklahoma St

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State has hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Knowles will take over as defensive coordinator on Jan. 2. Day said Ohio State (12-2) will continue preparations for the Rose Bowl with the current staff intact.

”What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl,” Day said. ”To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”

The 56-year-old Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach, after the No. 9 Cowboys finished as the third best in the country in total defense (278.4 yards per game) and in the top 10 in several defensive categories.

The Oklahoma defense improved in each of Knowles’ four years as coordinator.

The Ohio State defense has been inconsistent, leading Day to demote coordinator Kerry Coombs and put secondary coach Matt Barnes in charge of calling defensive plays after the 35-28 loss to Oregon in the second game of the season. The Buckeyes defense is ranked 50th in the FBS, allowing an average of 365.4 yards per game.

In Ohio State’s 42-27 loss to Michigan on Nov. 27, the Wolverines rushed for nearly 300 yards and piled up a total of 487.

The No. 7 Buckeyes face No. 10 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

One of the Ohio State assistants will have to be let go to make room for Knowles on the staff.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter