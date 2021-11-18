Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III has been reinstated to the team Thursday after his drunken-driving charge was reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense.

The freshman was stopped in the university district on Nov. 5 by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper who said Miller’s pickup truck was weaving.

After a field-sobriety test, he was arrested, but he declined to take a breath test. He was subsequently suspended from the team.

The charge was reduced during Miller’s arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $150 fine and court costs.

Joe Gibson, the chief prosecutor for the Columbus city attorney’s office, said it was going to be difficult to prove the drunken-driving charge based on the evidence, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

”Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed,” a spokesman for the football program said.

Miller is currently the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback behind fellow freshmen C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord. Miller has completed 7 of 14 passes in mop-up duty in four games this season.

