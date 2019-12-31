Ohio St. star RB J.K. Dobbins leaving to enter NFL draft

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Record-breaking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Dobbins’ decision was expected. He announced it in a Twitter post Monday in which he thanked everyone at the university and said ”coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream.”

Dobbins became the first Ohio State player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He finished with 2,046 yards and could have had a lot more but sat for the second half of most regular-season games because they were early blowouts. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons with the Buckeyes.

He ran for 174 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s 29-23 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson on Saturday but also dropped two passes that likely would have been touchdowns on drives that ended in field goals for the Buckeyes.

All-American defensive end Chase Young had previously announced that he would leave early to enter the draft. Young is expected to be a top pick.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter