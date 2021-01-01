https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Ohio State without starting G Miller, RB Teague vs. Clemson

Ohio State will be without starting guard Harry Miller, second-leading rusher Master Teague and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on Friday night.

Ohio State released a list of 16 players who are unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal. As it has done all year, the school did not specify whether those who cannot play were sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

Miller, a sophomore, is a key piece of the Buckeyes’ strong offensive line and Teague has 449 yards and six touchdown sharing carries with Trey Sermon.

Harrison and Friday are both part of a rotation of five edge rushers the Buckeyes use. Harrison leads the team with 4 1/2 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

Notably not on the list was star receiver Chris Olave and punter Drue Chrisman, who both missed the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes had 22 unavailable players that day.

Clemson’s unavailable players list featured no surprises. Defensive end Xavier Thomas will not play after also missing the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Thomas missed time early in the season after having COVID-19 during the summer. He has played seven games this season.

The most notable absence for Clemson will be in its coaching staff. Earlier this week it was announced offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was in COVID-19 protocol and not with the team in New Orleans.

Coach Dabo Swinney said quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will fill Elliott’s role as player caller in the coaches’ box and intern C.J. Spiller will be on the field as running backs coach.

