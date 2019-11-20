1-game suspension for Browns’ Ogunjobi’s upheld

CLEVELAND (AP)The one-game NFL suspension for Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer.

Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph seconds after Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett swung a helmet and struck the Steelers QB in the head. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for his alarming assault. His appeal was heard in New York on Wednesday.

Former NFL player James Thrash let Ogunjobi’s suspension stand but did rescind a $10,527 fine. Ogunjobi will miss Sunday’s game against Miami.

After Garrett smashed Rudolph with the helmet, Ogunjobi ran up behind and pushed the helmet-less quarterback to the ground.

Thrash also heard Garrett’s appeal while Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks listened Tuesday to an appeal by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

The league said those decisions will come later this week.

