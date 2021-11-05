Pirates claim outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from Yankees

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees, adding him to a wide-open outfield mix for 2022.

Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021. The 28-year-old switch-hitter played each outfield position multiple times.

The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open. The Pirates waived Gregory Polanco in late August and used a variety of players following his departure, including Yoshi Tsutsugo, who became a free agent on Thursday.

Allen is a career .241 hitter in the majors, with stops in Cleveland, San Diego and New York. He hit an impressive .326 in 73 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre last season.

