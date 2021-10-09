Pirates dismiss 3B coach Joey Cora after 5 seasons

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post.

The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central.

”We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our players grow as big leaguers,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. ”Even though this was a difficult decision, we wanted to make it now out of respect for Joey so that it allows him to immediately be able to pursue other opportunities.”

The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.

Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors.

”Joey Cora is a great baseball man whose love for the game and passion for the job was obvious every day that he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates,” manager Derek Shelton said. ”I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization along with all the time and dedication that he gave to our players.”

Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter