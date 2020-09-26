https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Pirates’ Keller pulled 5 no-hit innings, Indians bunt in 7th

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller was pulled after five innings despite not allowing a hit – and walking eight – against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

After Keller left, the Indians got their first hit with one out in the seventh on a bunt single by Delino DeShields off reliever Sam Howard with Cleveland trailing 2-1.

Keller couldn’t find the plate in the first inning, when he walked the bases loaded after throwing balls on 12 of his first 15 pitches. The Indians, however, scored only once and then didn’t capitalize in the third after Keller walked the bases full for the second time.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled Keller after 98 pitches – 49 were balls – and replaced him with reliever Nik Turley.

Keller threw six no-hit innings in his previous start against St. Louis on Sept. 19 before leaving and has now thrown 11 straight hitless innings.

Keller is the first NL pitcher with back-to-back no-hit outings of at least five innings since Johnny Vander Meer threw consecutive no-hitters in 1938, STATS said.

The right-hander was sidelined earlier this season with a left oblique injury.

The Pirates haven’t had a no-hitter since Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon combined for one in 1997.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter