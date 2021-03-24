https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Pirates LHP Brault shut down, RHP Cederlind has Tommy John

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates are shutting down left-handed starter Steven Brault for at least a month to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said it’s likely Brault will be out for a minimum of 10 weeks. The team had expected Brault to be a part of a totally revamped starting rotation in 2021.

Brault complained of tightness in his left arm after two innings of work last Friday in an exhibition game against Baltimore. Tomczyk says at the moment the team does not believe the 28-year-old Brault requires surgery, just rest. Brault went 1-1 with a 5.43 ERA in eight innings of work this spring.

Brault won the Steve Blass Award given annually to the team’s best pitcher last fall after going 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts).

Who replaces Brault is unclear, though J.T. Brubaker is scheduled to start in Brault’s spot this week.

The Pirates also announced that hard-throwing right-handed reliever Blake Cederlind is out 14-16 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Pittsburgh also made a series of roster moves on Wednesday with opening day approaching.

Shortstop Cole Tucker and pitchers Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure were optioned while infielder Will Craig, catchers Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac and outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. were reassigned.

