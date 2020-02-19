Pirates’ Pablo Reyes banned 80 games for positive drug test

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Pablo Reyes was suspended 80 games on Wednesday under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone.

He became the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone, which is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. Houston pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season on Monday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second violation of the major league drug program.

Reyes, a 26-year-old outfielder and infielder, made his major league debut in September 2018 and hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 63 plate appearances.

He hit .203 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 157 plate appearances for the Pirates last year and batted .286 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 191 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis. He was on the Pirates’ 40-man roster before he was designated for assignment on Jan. 9 to clear a roster spot when outfielder Guillermo Heredia was signed. Reyes was sent outright to Indianapolis on Jan. 16.

Reyes did not have a statement, the players’ association said.

Three players have been suspended this year under the big league program. Colorado pitcher Justin Lawrence was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT). Lawrence has yet to make his big league debut.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

