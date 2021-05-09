Pirates put Moran on IL, Hayes to 60-day Iist, claim Gamel

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates put infielder Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin amid several roster moves Sunday before playing the Chicago Cubs.

Moran exited Saturday’s game against the Cubs in the bottom of the first inning. He caught a liner and was injured when he ran and dived to first base trying to complete a double play. Moran is hitting .297 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 32 games.

Infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes, one of the Pirates’ brightest hopes for this season, was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day list. The rookie had a strong spring, homered on opening day at Wrigley Field and then exited early in the second game with a strained left wrist that’s sidelined him.

The Pirates claimed outfielder Ben Gamel off waivers from the Cleveland Indians, who designated him for assignment Wednesday. He went 1 for 14 with a double and six strikeouts before he was optioned to the Indians’ alternate training site April 17.

Pittsburgh also selected outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. to the major league roster and recalled right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Indianapolis. Stokes was in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cubs and made his major league debut.

The Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Michael Feliz for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter