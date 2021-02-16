https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson

Local Sports
PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, would be worth $2.5 million.

The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 82 starts and four relief appearances with the Rockies and the Giants.

Pittsburgh is in need of depth in the pitching rotation after trading Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove in the offseason and the departure of Derek Holland go in free agency.

